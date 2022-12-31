CM Baghel meets PM; raises issues like pending GST, coal royalty dues

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday and informed the PM about various schemes as well as the Millet Mission of Chhattisgarh.



While appreciating the ongoing Millet Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked to open a Millet Cafe in Raipur, CM Bhupesh Baghel said in a press conference.

The Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh produces millets in large quantities. In the state, the support price of Kodo Kutki has been declared at Rs 3,000 per quintal.

The CM further informed the Prime Minister that the country's first millet bank has been started in Chhattisgarh where 22 types of millets are produced.

Chief Minister Baghel has also urged the Prime Minister to make coal available to Chhattisgarh as per the requirement.

"There are a lot of coal-based industries in Chhattisgarh, but coal is not available as per requirement due to which the production has been affected," CM Baghel said.

During the meeting, the CM also submitted the progress report of the schemes of the Centre to the Prime Minister. Along with this, the Chief Minister also discussed various issues including giving the state's share in GST, Supreme Court's decision on coal royalty, uninterrupted operation of coal transportation with Prime Minister Modi.