CM Baghel launches state govt’s scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Vriksh Sampada Yojana’

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the state government’s ambitious scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Vriksh Sampada Yojana’ aimed at encouraging commercial plantation in Chhattisgarh on the occasion of International Day of Forests.

The chief minister announced the implementation of this scheme keeping in mind the limitless possibilities of encouraging commercial use of trees in the state. Under this scheme, with the aim to increase the income of farmers, commercial plantation will be done on their lands with their consent. Under the Mukhyamantri Vriksh Sampada Yojana, farmers, willing land owners, government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, private educational institutions, private trusts, Panchayats, and land contract holders can reap the benefits of the scheme. The state government has aimed to plant 15 crore trees on 36 thousand acres of land in 5 years.

Under the scheme, the state government will provide 100 per cent subsidy for tree plantation on upto 5 acres of land, and 50 per cent financial subsidy for tree plantation on more than 5 acres of land.

The trees of all species planted in 5 years are likely to cost Rs 10 thousand crore after they mature. With the help of this scheme, farmers can earn between Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre of land per annum. Moreover, the farmers will also earn extra income through carbon credit. Under the scheme, a total of 30 thousand acres of land of 19,653 beneficiaries have been registered for tree-plantation. This year in the state, 12 species of trees will be planted on 30 thousand acres of land such as eucalyptus on 17 thousand 182 acres of land. Willing land owners of all categories will be eligible under this scheme.