CM Baghel demanded ban on Mahadev App in Aug but Centre delayed it: Cong

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday accused the Centre of delaying the imposition of a ban on the Mahadev App, at the centre of a political row in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, despite Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel seeking action against the betting platform months ago.



The party said the government acted against Baghel instead of praising him for his early demand for a ban on the app, and added the people will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the Assembly polls for its actions.

The Centre has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including Mahadev App and Reddyannaprestopro, on the Enforcement Directorate’s request, an official statement said on Sunday. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged the Chhattisgarh government did not send any request to block these platforms despite having powers to do so.

“The demand to ban Mahadev App was also first raised by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on August 24, 2023. Instead of praising him, the Prime Minister deployed ED against him,” Ramesh alleged.

In the press conference held at the Congress headquarters on August 24, 2023, Baghel had called for arresting the accused and raised the issue of giving legal status to online betting by the central government by imposing 28 per cent tax, Ramesh pointed out and shared a video of the presser.

“The people of Chhattisgarh are watching everything. The people of the state will give a befitting reply to these actions of the BJP by once again giving their mandate in favour of Congress in the Assembly elections,” Ramesh asserted.

The ED on Friday claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a ‘cash courier’ have led to “startling allegations” that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel so far, and that “these are subject matter of investigation”.

Notably, the Centre on Sunday issued blocking orders against the Mahadev App and Reddyannaprestopro along with 20 other illegal betting platforms at the request of the Enforcement Directorate.