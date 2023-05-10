CM Baghel announces helicopter ride for 10 CGBSE Board toppers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel congratulated and extended his best wishes to all the successful candidates and their parents who appeared for the 10th and 12th board exams conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. He wished them a bright and successful future. In a gesture of appreciation, he also announced that the students who secured a place in the top ten in the 10th and 12th exams would be taken on a helicopter ride.

The Chief Minister has advised students who did not achieve their expected results to learn from their mistakes and work harder in the future. He emphasised that failure is the stepping stone to success and encouraged them not to lose hope but to study harder and strive for success.

It is worth mentioning that Rahul Yadav and Vidhi Bhosle secured top positions in the 10th and 12th board exams, respectively. The results for the main exams of the 10th and 12th grades were announced by the School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam. 75.05 per cent of students were successful in the 10th-grade exam, while 79.96 per cent passed the 12th-grade exam.