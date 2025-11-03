CM attends 78th Nirankari Mission Samagam

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini said that the Nirankari Mission has shown the path of unity to mankind by rising above the differences of caste, religion, language, and region.

The Chief Minister attended the 78th Nirankari Sant Samagam,Samalkha, Panipat on Sunday.

He said that for years, this Mission has spread the message of love, unity, humanity, and God-knowledge across society.

He extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all devotees participating in the Samagam and appreciated the Nirankari Mission for being a torchbearer of the spirit of selfless service for decades.

Highlighting the importance of introspection, the Chief Minister said that in today’s times, people often get so busy trying to change the outer world that they forget to look within. This Samagam provides us the opportunity for self-reflection, bringing us closer to the Almighty.

He added that self-introspection means looking deep within to see whether one is truly living the life of a good human being — filled with compassion, kindness, and love. The CM further said that the Nirankari Mission is not limited to spirituality alone but is equally active in social service.