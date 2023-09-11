CM asks Modi to declare Himachal calamity ‘national disaster,’ display of state handicrafts at G20 Summit

SHIMLA: Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday attended the G20 gala dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.



At the event, the chief minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various issues related to the interests of the state.

Sukhu, during interaction with the Prime Minister, informed about the gravity of the damages caused by the natural disaster during the monsoon and appealed to the Prime Minister to declare it a ‘National Disaster’.

The chief minister highlighted that over 418 people have lost their lives due to the calamity and over 13 thousand houses were damaged, leaving thousands of families homeless. He added that as a result of the disaster, the state has suffered cumulative losses exceeding Rs 12,000 crore.

Sukhu stated that Himachal requires substantial assistance from the Union government to rebuild and chart a path toward recovery. He further urged the Prime Minister to release a special relief package to Himachal Pradesh, drawing a parallel to the support provided during the Bhuj and Kedarnath tragedies.

At the G20 Summit, a Himachal stall showcasing state’s rare handicrafts and handmade products at ‘Craft Bazaar’ became a point of huge attraction for the foreign delegates.