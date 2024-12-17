CM approves shifting of Gur Mandi to new grain market in Karnal

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved the shifting of Gur Mandi from the old grain market to the new grain market in Karnal.

Apart from jaggery, permission has also been given to shift the fodder, pulses and spices market to this new grain market.

A government spokesperson said on Monday that while the decision of the Chief Minister will provide relief to city residents from the congestion in the old grain market, traders of other items, including jaggery, will also benefit.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister inaugurated a Pakshi Niwas in the Mata Mansa Devi Gaushala premises on Monday. He also flagged off the Arogya Bike for health services in Morni area and inspected the Kalam Express Ambulance for children with special needs.

Besides, Saini also attended a blood donation, eye checkup and health checkup camp organised at Ma-ta Mansa Devi Gaushala on the occasion of 73rd birth anniversary of former Union Minister and Amba-la MP late Rattan Lal Kataria.

While talking to the media, the Chief Minister said there is no greater donation than blood donation. Blood is an important link in saving life. Everyone should donate blood voluntarily.

More than 200 units of blood were collected in this blood donation camp organized in collaboration with Red Cross Society, Civil Hospital, Panchkula and Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Sector-46, Chandigarh.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister said since 2014, the BJP government has done one and a half times more development work than the Congress government in the last 10 years and as a result of this, people have formed the BJP government for the third consecutive time in Haryana.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi always works in the interest of farmers. Farmers are being giv-en 70 to 90 per cent subsidy for micro-irrigation projects.

He further said the Supreme Court has already given a decision that Haryana should get the SYL water but the issue is not being resolved due

to politics.