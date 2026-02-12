CM approves development plan of Baholi Town in Panipat district

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officers to ensure planned and systematic development of Baholi town in Panipat district with adequate infrastructure, civic amenities and transparent public participation.



While chairing the State Level Committee (SLC) meeting convened by the Town and Country Planning Department on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that development

plans must align with future industrial expansion and population needs while safeguarding public interest.