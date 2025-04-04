CM appeals to make Haryana green, prosperous, and clean

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has appealed to the people of the state to work towards making Haryana green, prosperous, and clean.

The Chief Minister participated as a Chief Guest in a programme organised at Kamdhenu Gaushala Seva Sadan in Pinjore, Panchkula district, and offered his services at the Gaushala. He inaugurated the compressed biogas plant made from cow dung and laid the foundation for a cow cremation centre and a new shed. He also announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh to the Kamdhenu Gaushala Seva Sadan.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of Haryana to make the state green, prosperous and clean.

He said that earlier, Haryana had only 215 Gaushalas with around 1,074 cattle. Since the BJP government took charge, the number of registered Gaushalas has increased to 650, in which about 4 lakh cows and Nandi are being taken care of.