CM Adityanath tells recruitment boards to avoid making undignified remarks on any community

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued directives to all recruitment boards, asking them to refrain from making undignified remarks regarding the dignity or religious sentiments of any individual, caste, creed, or community, the state government said in a statement.

"The chief minister issued directives to the chairpersons of all recruitment boards: Refrain from making undignified remarks regarding the dignity or religious sentiments of any individual, caste, creed, or community. Taking cognisance of this, similar instructions must be issued to all paper setters as well," it said.

Adityanath directed that the habitual offenders must be immediately blacklisted.

This matter should also be made a part of the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with paper setters, Adityanath directed, the statement said.

The directives issued by Adityanath assume importance as they came a day after a question -- "Who changes according to the opportunity?" -- asked in an Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment examination triggered a controversy, as one of the options listed in the written paper was "pandit", prompting objections from leaders within the ruling BJP.

The question, which appeared in the Hindi section of the written examination conducted on March 14 for the recruitment of sub-inspectors, asked candidates to choose a one-word answer for a person who changes according to opportunity.

The issue triggered a political row after Uttar Pradesh BJP secretary Abhijat Mishra wrote to Chief Minister Adityanath, seeking action against those responsible for framing the question, saying the inclusion of "pandit" among the options hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community.

"The correct meaning of a person who changes according to the opportunity is 'opportunist', but including 'pandit' among the options hurts the sentiments of a particular community," Mishra said, adding the term "pandit" is associated with knowledge and religious respect.

The controversy comes days after opposition parties accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of being "anti-Brahmin" following the alleged mistreatment of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

Against this backdrop, the latest row over the examination question has the potential to escalate into a larger political controversy, particularly since the objection has come from leaders within the ruling party itself.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has ordered an inquiry into it.

In a post late on Saturday night, the UPPRPB said it has ordered an inquiry into the specific question that was circulated on social media.

The board said the question was from the first shift of the written examination conducted on March 14 for recruitment to the posts of sub-inspector (civil police) and equivalent positions.

The board said it follows a stringent protocol to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of question papers before the examination.

"The board has established a highly rigorous protocol to ensure that the integrity of the question papers remains completely intact prior to the examinations. To uphold this security protocol, no officer or employee at the board level is granted access to the question paper material," it said.

According to the board, sealed packets containing the question papers are opened for the first time inside examination halls in the presence of two invigilators before distribution to candidates.