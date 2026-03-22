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CM Adityanath hands over job letters to nurses, stresses their heavy demand across world

BY PTI22 March 2026 12:35 PM IST
CM Adityanath hands over job letters to nurses, stresses their heavy demand across world
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Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said there is a heavy demand for Indian nursing professionals across the world.

Addressing a function to distribute job letters to nursing professionals here, Adityanath said, “Today, there is a high demand for Indian nursing professionals, not only in the country, but across the world.”

“Recently, I went to Japan, where there is a heavy demand for Indian nursing professionals. The same is the case in Germany and Korea. If you go to European countries, there is a feeling among people that Indian nursing professionals will do good work,” he said.

PTI

PTI


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