CM Adityanath assigns roles to ministers

Lucknow: A pivotal meeting took place at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s residence to strategise for the upcoming by-elections in 10 Assembly seats. The gathering saw the presence of various ministers and party members, with each Assembly seat being assigned to three ministers.



Following the meeting, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh informed the media that detailed discussions on the by-elections had occurred, and specific responsibilities were allocated.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed all ministers to remain in their designated regions until the by-elections conclude, stressing the importance of staying for two full days and nights. He also instructed the ministers in charge to engage actively with party workers and strengthen the booths.

The by-elections are set for nine seats vacated by legislators who became Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha elections, along with the Sisamau seat, which was vacated due to the disqualification of a Samajwadi Party legislator.

The constituencies up for by-election include Milkipur, Katehari, Phulpur, Majhawan, Ghaziabad Sadar, Meerapur, Khair, Kundarki, Karhal, and Sisamau. After facing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to secure these by-elections to reaffirm its dominance in Uttar Pradesh.