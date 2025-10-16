CM: 80 new colleges, 13 universities & 15 new govt polytechnics established in state

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state government is focusing on reforms in the education sector aimed at providing youth with quality education as well as employment opportunities so that they can actively contribute to society and nation-building.

The state govt has provided 1.80 lakh govt jobs to deserving youth purely on merit, without ‘kharchi-parchi’, and has set a target of 2 lakh jobs during the third term.

The Chief Minister urged the youth to continue working hard for competitive examinations, assuring them that their efforts will certainly bear fruit.

The CM was addressing the Fourth Convocation Ceremony of Baba Mastnath University, Asthal Bohar, in Rohtak on Wednesday as the chief guest.

On this occasion, Development and Panchayats minister, Krishan Lal Panwar, Education minister, Mahipal Dhanda, and the University’s Chancellor Mahant Balak Nath Yogi were also present. The Chief Minister presented medals and degrees to the students.

Congratulating the students, teachers, and parents, Nayab Singh Saini said that a convocation ceremony represents the pride and achievement of any educational institution.

The CM said that the Fourth Convocation of Baba Mastnath University, established in 2012, is carrying forward the sacred tradition of knowledge associated with this holy land. He appreciated the guidance of Chancellor Mahant Balak Nath Yogi Ji and recalled that Baba Mastnath Ayurvedic College, established in 1957 by Mahant Shreyonath Ji Maharaj, has today grown into a vast university offering education in diverse fields such as Ayurveda, Engineering, Law, Nursing, and Humanities.