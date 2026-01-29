‘Clusters to be formed for medicinal plant growers’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officers of the Herbal Federation to prepare a comprehensive action plan for farmers engaged in medicinal plant cultivation so that herbal farming can be actively promoted and more farmers are encouraged to adopt it.



The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting of officers of the Haryana State Herbal Cooperative Federation.

Health minister, Arti Rao, Additional Chief Secretary, Sumita Misra, and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to prepare crop-wise data on different medicinal plants based on the area under cultivation and to assess which plants can be easily grown in specific regions. This, he said, would help motivate farmers to take up medicinal plant farming.

He also directed that detailed information be compiled on the land being used for such cultivation and the number of farmers involved, so that they can be organised into clusters.

Meanwhile, CM Saini emphasises quality and timely execution during High-Powered Works Committee (HPWC) of the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department meeting on urban infrastructure projects.