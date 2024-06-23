Cloudburst in Itanagar triggers landslides, flood-like situation

Itanagar: A cloudburst on Sunday morning triggered multiple landslides and caused flooding in Itanagar, officials said.

Despite heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh over recent weeks, the weather had improved in the past two days with no forecast of rain, they added. he cloudburst occurred around 10:30 am, leading to landslides in various parts of Itanagar and adjacent areas. The NH-415, crucial for the state capital’s connectivity, experienced flood-like conditions, stranding numerous vehicles, an official from the Disaster Management Department said. Heavy rains inundated homes near Energy Park and Bank Tinali areas.