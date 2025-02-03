‘Climate crisis’: Himachal witnesses 9th lowest rainfall in Jan since 1901

sHIMLA: Failed snowfalls, warm winters, and an alarming 84 percent rainfall deficiency in Himachal Pradesh have sent alarming signals about the upcoming summer, which is expected to be harsh and plagued by a water crisis.

Environmental experts have already warned about the long-term implications of these changing weather patterns in the hills, forecasting that the situation could drastically alter the region’s water supply. The dry spell has also impacted the state’s apple crop and delayed wheat sowing

As per data released by Shimla station of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state has received only 13.3 mm of rainfall between January 1 to February 1, against the normal average of 85.3 mm, marking the ninth lowest rainfall in January since 1901.

“The driest January on record remains 1966, with a mere 0.3 mm of rainfall,” said a senior official of the IMD at Shimla.

The lowest ever January rainfall of 0.3 mm was recorded in 1996, followed by 6.8 mm in 2024, and 9 mm in 2018. According to the Meteorological department, the rain deficit was 84 percent.

All 12 districts in the state recorded deficit rainfall in January, ranging between 76 percent in Kullu and 95 percent in Hamirpur and Una districts.

The rainfall distribution was highly uneven, with all districts recording significantly below-normal precipitation. Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, and Solan received less than 90 percent of their normal rainfall, while Kullu and Lahaul & Spiti recorded a 76 percent and 77 percent deficit, respectively. Lahaul & Spiti—a high-altitude tribal district recorded the highest precipitation at 23.3 mm and remained far below normal.

January 2025 witnessed just eight light rain showers and 18 snowfall events, mostly in isolated areas, leaving the majority of the state dry. The heaviest rainfall occurred on January 12, 16 and 17, with widespread showers, while the rest of the month remained mostly dry with minimal weather activity.

Snowfall was also below normal, with limited activity in higher altitudes. Koksar, a picturesque village located in the Lahaul and Spiti at a height of 10,500 feet received 19.0 cm of snow on January 17, while Gondla on Manali-Leh Highway recorded 12.0 cm on the same day. However, such sporadic snowfall events did little to compensate for the widespread lack of precipitation, weather experts say.

Swapnil Chauhan, a young orchardist from Kotkhai says: “The extended dry period has had a devastating impact on agriculture, water availability, and daily life”.

With winter precipitation playing a crucial role in the state’s water supply, this deficit raises concerns about its long-term impact on agriculture, ecology and water availability.

Himachal’s apple industry is worth Rs 5,500 crore but now because of the changes in the weather pattern, the orchardists are suffering major losses even as imported foreign apples have already hit them hard.

The forecast for the next week offers little hope, with only light precipitation expected at isolated places on Feb 3, and light to moderate rain likely on Feb 4 and 5. The rest of the week is expected to remain dry.