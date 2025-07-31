Climate change could worsen risk of diarrhoea among children: Study

New Delhi: Climate change could worsen the risk of diarrhoea -- a leading cause of death among children aged under five -- across south and southeast Asia, including India, endangering the health of millions of children, according to a study.

Researchers from Australia, including those from Flinders University, analysed data of more than three million children, taken from national surveys of eight Asian countries, such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Indonesia.

Prevalence of diarrhoea was found to be about 8 per cent among India’s under-fives. The disease is marked by passing loose, watery stools occurring more often than normal. Dehydration, malnutrition and an impaired immunity are among its risk factors.

The findings, published in the journal Environmental Research, also highlight temperature extremes and declining rainfall (in a year’s wettest month) as the two main climate-associated factors driving a higher risk of diarrhoea among children.

A wider range of yearly temperatures -- 30 to 40 degrees Celsius -- was related with a 39 per cent increase in chances of diarrhoea among children, while less-than-usual rainfall in the wettest month (under 600 millimetres) increased the risk by about 30 per cent.

Further, children of mothers with less than eight years of schooling were found to face an 18 per cent higher risk of diarrhoea, lead researcher Syeda Hira Fatima from Flinders University said.

“This makes investing in maternal education one of the most powerful and scalable climate-adaptation strategies -- not only to improve child health, but also to address broader challenges like overcrowding and poor hygiene,” Fatima said.

“Education empowers mothers to act early when their children fall ill, which can save lives,” the lead researcher said and added that its role in climate-health policies is central, especially in the world’s densely populated, high-risk regions.

Citing previous research, co-author Corey Bradshaw, professor of global ecology at Flinders University, said 88 per cent of deaths due to diarrhoea are linked to unhygienic conditions, including unsafe drinking water.