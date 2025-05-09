‘Clear names for judges appointment’: SC to Centre

New Delhi: Observing high courts in India have 7 lakh criminal appeals pending, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to expeditiously clear names for judges’ appointments.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said the Allahabad High Court with the maximum number of pending criminal appeals had a sanctioned strength of 160 judges but was only functioning with 79 judges at present.

“This is one aspect where the central government needs to act and ensure that recommendations of the collegium are cleared expeditiously. ,” the bench said.

Similarly, the Bombay High Court with a sanctioned strength 94, was functioning with only 66

judges, it added.