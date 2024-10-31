Class V to be integrated in 2,335 primary schools in 2025

Kolkata: The state School Education Department has initiated the process of integrating Class V into all primary schools across the state. In the first phase, Class V will be included in 2,335 primary schools starting from the 2025 academic year.

On Wednesday, the Department issued a notification announcing this decision.

According to the notification, the decision to include Class V in 2,335 primary schools aligns with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. The department also shared the list of these 2,335 primary schools, located across various districts of the state.

The concerned District Primary School Council (DPSC), Kolkata Primary School Council, and Siliguri Primary School Council have been instructed to take necessary actions to ensure the smooth implementation of this decision.

The process of including Class V in all primary schools of West Bengal began in 2019. Initially, around 17,000 schools saw the inclusion of Class V at the primary level from January 2020. However, over 32,000 primary schools still need to include Class V.