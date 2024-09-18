Class IX student dies of electrocution while repairing fan

Raiganj: Tragedy struck Ditihar village under Hemtabad police station in North Dinajpur district when a class IX student, Ratneshwar Roy, lost his life due to electrocution late Tuesday night.



The unfortunate incident occurred at his residence as the 15-year-old boy was attempting to repair a malfunctioning table fan.

According to reports, Ratneshwar was using the fan when it suddenly stopped working at around 11 pm.

In an attempt to fix it, he unknowingly began working on the device while it was still plugged in and switched on. The repair effort proved fatal as he was electrocuted during the process.

The teenager, a student of Dehachi High School in Hemtabad, was immediately rushed to Hemtabad Hospital by his family members.

However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival.

Sujan Roy, a relative of the deceased, stated “He was a bright student, and it is hard to believe that such a small mistake has cost him his life,” he said.

An officer from Hemtabad Police Station confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem at Raiganj Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday to ascertain the exact cause of death.