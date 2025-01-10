MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Class III girl dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ in school
Nation

Class III girl dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ in school

BY Agencies10 Jan 2025 11:17 PM IST

Ahmedabad: An eight-year-old girl studying in Class 3 died of a suspected cardiac arrest in her school in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Zebar School for Children located in the Thaltej area in the morning, following which the police launched a probe to know the exact reason behind her death, they said.

After coming to know about the girl’s death, the local police rushed to the spot and launched a probe.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X