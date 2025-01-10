Class III girl dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ in school

Ahmedabad: An eight-year-old girl studying in Class 3 died of a suspected cardiac arrest in her school in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Zebar School for Children located in the Thaltej area in the morning, following which the police launched a probe to know the exact reason behind her death, they said.

After coming to know about the girl’s death, the local police rushed to the spot and launched a probe.