Class 12 student jumps from 12th floor in Rajasthan's Kota

Jaipur: A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of a building in Kota city, police said on Wednesday.



Police station officer Harinarayan Sharma said that the girl has been identified as Jiya Khandelwal (19), a student of Class 12. Her father is a doctor and runs a nursing home.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Taylor said that the reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be known. However, the police are investigating all aspects of the case.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, Sharma said.