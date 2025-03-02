Class 12 paper leak: About 25 police officers and employees suspended, including 4 DSPs, 3 SHOs

Chandigarh: Taking strict cognizance of the paper taking out incident from examination centre during the Haryana School Education Board examinations, the Haryana government has taken strict action against the erring officials. So far, orders have been issued to suspend 25 police officers and personnel, including four DSPs and three SHOs, who were found guilty in connection with the case.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing the media persons on Saturday, informed that in addition to this, FIRs have been lodged against four invigilators from government schools and one invigilator from private school. Furthermore, all four invigilators from the government school have been suspended. The services of two centre supervisors have also been placed under suspension. Similarly, FIRs have been lodged against four outsiders and eight students for cheating or facilitating the paper leak at various examination centres.

The CM said that the investigation into the matter is ongoing. He further said that all Deputy Commissioners and district Superintendents of Police have been issued strict instructions to ensure that no individual is allowed to approach any examination centre and must remain at least 500 metres away. If any complaint is received in this regard anywhere in the state, the concerned district administration will be held accountable.