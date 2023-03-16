Class 10 paper leak failure of govt: Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Guwahati/Dibrugarh: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday conceded that the question paper leak for Class 10 state board exam is a “failure” on the part of his government.

During an assembly session, Sarma also stated that the mastermind behind the scandal has been identified.

“The matric paper leak should not have happened. It shows our failure. I accept my failure,” he told the House.

The centre in-charge of a school is the main culprit, and three others teachers were also found involved in the matter, he said.

The government, in future, will take all possible steps to further strengthen the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), which conducts the Class 10 matriculation examination in the state, Sarma said.

“The Assam Police has cracked the case within 48 hours. I request the accused to surrender before the police and share further details,” he added

The Assam Police will take the case to a logical conclusion and the strictest punishment will be given to the culprits as per the law, the chief minister said.

“I was silent for the last three days because I wanted the police to continue their investigation. Police have collected all physical and electronic evidence, and will now proceed to arrest them,” Sarma pointed out.

When Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah wanted to know about the involvement of any SEBA official in the crime, Sarma said no such evidence has been found yet.

“We have pinpointed the prime accused. If after arrest he points fingers at others, then they will also be arrested. What we have come to know so far is that the leak happened in a particular place and then spread to four districts,” he said.

The chief minister said the DGP will provide details of the investigation on Friday evening or Saturday.

When some opposition MLAs asked how the teachers got the question paper as it is kept in police stations, Sarma said: “Police stations provide a place for keeping the trunks, but the keys are only with the centre in charge”.