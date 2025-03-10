Clash of pachyderms leads to death of elephant

Siliguri: A tragic incident occurred in the Tipukhola forest of Bagdogra under the Kurseong Forest Division when a 30-year-old female elephant was found dead following a violent clash with a tusked elephant.

According to the Forest department, the body of the elephant with injury marks was recovered on Sunday afternoon by the foresters from the Bagdogra range. The fight is believed to have been over territory, with the tusked elephant emerging as the dominant force in the altercation.

Officials from the Elephant Squad and veterinarians quickly arrived at the scene after being informed of the death. Upon examination, it was confirmed that the elephant had died due to injuries inflicted during the fight. The body was then handed over to the forest department for the necessary rituals.

Devesh Pandey, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kurseong Forest Division said: “There was a fight between two elephants in the forest, in which the male tusked elephant attacked and killed the female elephant. We are investigating the matter thoroughly, and the tusked elephant is being monitored closely.”

Pandey also emphasised that such fights are not uncommon in the wild, as territorial disputes and competition for mates often lead to violent encounters between elephants.