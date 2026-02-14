Clash in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima leaves at least 26 injured; houses, vehicles torched

Dimapur: At least 26 people were injured in a clash triggered by a protracted land dispute in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district on Friday, police said.

The incident happened at Moava village in the Medziphema sub-division in the morning, they said.

“The situation is presently under control. Security forces have been deployed, and normal traffic movement has been restored. The public is advised to maintain peace and not to take the law into their own hands,” a police spokesperson said.

According to the Chakhroma Public Organisation (CPO), the apex tribal body of traditional landholders and inhabitants, tensions had been simmering for the past few years over allegations that land buyers were being prevented from undertaking construction and agricultural activities in Moava and adjoining areas, while illegal structures were being raised on some of these plots.

The CPO stated that it had served a formal notice to the village headman on December 2, setting a December 25 deadline for removal

of alleged illegal constructions on private land, warning that encroachments would not be tolerated.

However, it claimed that the notice was ignored and construction activities continued.

CPO president Zhato Kimho said leaders of the organisation visited Moava village to discuss the issue with the village headman and chairman. However, they were allegedly prevented by a mob of around 70-80 people.

The situation escalated when villagers resorted to stone-pelting, injuring the Extra Assistant Commissioner of Medziphema, a police constable, and around 24 youths, officials said.

In retaliation, several hundred youths entered the village, dispersed the mob and allegedly set ablaze a few houses said to have been constructed illegally on private land, they said.

A few vehicles were also damaged in the violence, they added.

“We went to Moava not to create any problems, but the unfortunate incident happened because of the village headman and chairman who instigated the villagers,” Kimho alleged.

The CPO maintained that the clash was not between the entire Angami and Kuki communities but involved certain individuals from Moava village.

Meanwhile, Moava Gaon Burah or village headman Seiboi Changsan said that upon receiving information about the movement of outsiders towards the village, he alerted the administration, following which officials and police personnel arrived. However, the police were outnumbered and unable to prevent the situation from escalating.