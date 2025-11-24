Clash erupts over garbage dispute in Kaliachak, several injured

Malda: The Hajinagar Khaschandpur area under Kaliachak police station turned into a virtual battleground on Saturday after a dispute over dumping garbage escalated into a violent clash.

Several people from both sides were injured in the incident, which quickly took on political overtones.

According to the Trinamool Congress, a group of Congress-backed miscreants allegedly launched a “planned attack” on a TMC-supporting family.

The attackers reportedly hurled bricks at the house, vandalised property, and assaulted family members.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders further claimed that the attackers were armed.

“Congress-backed goons deliberately targeted our supporters’ home. They came prepared, threw bricks, broke furniture, and even brandished firearms. This was a planned assault,” alleged a local TMC leader.

The Congress, however, denied all accusations. Party leaders maintained that the incident stemmed from a quarrel between

neighbours over garbage disposal, and not from any political conspiracy.

“The TMC is giving political colour to a simple neighbourhood dispute. It’s TMC member’s family members who started the whole matter,” a Congress Panchayat member, Mehbuba, stated.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation to determine the sequence of events.

Officers said strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

“The police are examining all angles. Those responsible will face legal consequences,” Abdur Rahim Boxi, Trinamool Congress district president stated.