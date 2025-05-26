Clarify stance on CISF deployment at Nangal dam: AAP to BJP

Chandigarh: The AAP on Sunday criticised the BJP over the Central government’s decision to deploy the CISF at the Nangal dam and demanded that the Punjab BJP clarify its stance on the issue.

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg said that during the all-party meeting led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the water issue, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar stood with the Punjab government and “assured every possible support”. Now, his party’s media in-charge is “supporting the decision to deploy CISF”.

Garg stated that water is Punjab’s lifeline, and Jakhar must clarify his stance. A dual policy on this issue will not be tolerated.