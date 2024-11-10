Claims have been exposed in just one month: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said false claims of BJP have been exposed in just one month before the people of Haryana. “The current government has done only two things so far, farmers do not get fertilizers and the government does not give MSP. The situation has become such that even 50 per cent of the demand for fertilizers has not reached the districts. The fight for DAP has reached a point where it has to be distributed in police stations. At the same time, paddy crop is being sold for Rs 300-400 below than the MSP. Both these issues will be raised prominently by the Congress in the upcoming Assembly session,” Hooda said.

Answering questions of media, Hooda said the BJP has not been able to manage the fertilizer properly even in 10 years. “The Agriculture Minister is repeatedly saying that there is no shortage of fertilizers. If there is no shortage, then why are the farmers having to stand in line all night? Why is fertilizer being distributed inside police stations? Why are women having to leave their homes and fields to come to get fertilizer,” he questioned.