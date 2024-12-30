Claiming presence of ‘Shivling’, Akhilesh demands excavation at CM residence

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav stirred controversy on Sunday by claiming that a ‘Shivling’ lies beneath the official residence of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

He also demanded that the site be excavated, similar to the investigations being carried out at various religious locations in the state.

Addressing the media at the SP headquarters, Yadav also accused the government of ignoring alleged illegal construction activities in Raj Bhavan.

Targeting the state government’s preparations for the upcoming 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Yadav said, “There is a tradition of devotees coming voluntarily to the Kumbh Mela. Instead of focusing on crucial tasks, the government is busy distributing invitations.” He alleged that the preparations were incomplete, with unfinished bridges, unconstructed roads, and an overall lack of progress.

“The Mela Authority has failed to even establish a police camp office. During the Samajwadi Party’s tenure, the Kumbh Mela was successfully organized on a modest budget. The current government has wasted valuable time and resources,” he said and added: “The government claimed the Ganga Expressway would be operational before the Kumbh. Has it started yet?”

Yadav also criticized the government for neglecting farmers, particularly sugarcane growers, claiming that payments remain outstanding and the price of sugarcane has not been revised. “Electricity tariffs are soaring, and young people are still struggling to find employment,” he added.

He took a swipe at the government’s one trillion-dollar economy dream, pointing out its inability to acquire 1.5 lakh hectares of land to establish a land bank. “Where will investments come from without sufficient land?” Yadav questioned.

Backing Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel’s recent remarks about the lack of safety in the state, Yadav said the current administration has failed to ensure law and order.

Yadav revisited the controversy surrounding the halted construction of the Mughal Museum in Agra. “The museum was designed by a renowned Berlin-based architect during the SP government. The BJP government stopped its work as soon as it came to power,” he claimed.

Highlighting the flaws of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Yadav advocated for the reintroduction of ballot paper voting to restore trust in elections.