CJI urges ‘technological leap’ in criminal justice

New Delhi: In a significant event commemorating the 20th D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture, the Chief Justice of India, Dr Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, delivered a compelling address on the imperative adoption of technology to propel advancements in criminal justice. Hosted at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the lecture, organized by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the occasion of its Raising Day, paid homage to the founding director of the CBI, D.P. Kohli on Monday.



Dr Chandrachud underscored his instrumental role in shaping the CBI into the premier institution it stands as today. Kohli’s legacy, marked by his tenure from the inception of the Special Police Establishment to his directorship of the CBI, has left an indelible mark, epitomized by the institution’s ethos of “Industry, Impartiality, and Integrity.”

The event witnessed a distinguished gathering including judges from the Supreme Court and High Courts, government officials, and heads of various law enforcement agencies.

In recognition of exemplary service, Chief Justice Chandrachud presented the President Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service to six officials and the Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service to 29 officials of the CBI.

In his address, Chief Justice Chandrachud emphasized the need for premier investigative agencies to streamline their focus, particularly highlighting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He stressed the agency’s evolving role beyond anti-corruption endeavours, suggesting a strategic refocus on matters concerning national security and economic offences against the nation.

The lecture served as a platform for critical reflection and forward-thinking dialogue on leveraging technology to address the complexities of modern-day crime and justice. As the nation navigates the evolving landscape of law enforcement, Chief Justice Chandrachud’s insights provide a roadmap for the future of criminal justice in India.