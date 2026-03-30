CJI: Geographical distance must not become barrier to justice delivery

Leh: Stressing that access to justice must transcend physical boundaries, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday said that geographical distance should not become a barrier in the delivery of justice.



The CJI was speaking after virtually inaugurating a newly constructed district court complex at Kargil from here, marking a significant milestone in the judicial infrastructure of the Union territory of Ladakh.

The ceremony was attended by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Arun Palli, and judges of the high court.

“Geographical constraints must not impede justice delivery,” the CJI said, describing the occasion as a landmark step towards strengthening access to justice in remote regions.

He also said that Kargil stands as a symbol of resilience.

The new complex represents not merely an augmentation of infrastructure but a qualitative enhancement of the justice delivery system, instilling renewed confidence among the litigants, he said.

The proceedings commenced with the national song and national anthem, followed by the unveiling and formal reading of the commemorative plaque, an official spokesman said.

A comprehensive 3D presentation showcased the architecture and facilities of the complex, including courtrooms, administrative offices and residential quarters, he said. Justice Palli expressed optimism regarding continued support for the expansion and modernisation of judicial infrastructure in the region.

L-G Saxena conveyed his appreciation to the CJI for facilitating the inauguration, saying the occasion carried profound significance.

Characterising the complex as a symbol of the government’s commitment to accessible and effective justice, Saxena assured full administrative support to the judiciary.

The president of the Kargil Bar Association, Riyaz Ahmed Khan, conveyed his gratitude to the CJI and the administration, and described the moment as the fulfilment of a long-pending demand. He also expressed confidence that the new complex would substantially strengthen the justice delivery system in the district.