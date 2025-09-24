CJI Gawai to inaugurate new building of Nashik district court

Nashik (Maharashtra): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gawai will inaugurate the new building of Nashik District Court here on Saturday, officials said.

The CJI will also perform Bhoomipujan (ground breaking ceremony) of the parking building in the court premises. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the chief guest of the programme.

Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar will preside over the ceremony, officials added.