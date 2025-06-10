CJI Gavai emphasises transformative power of technology in enhancing access to justice

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Monday emphasised the transformative power of technology in enhancing access to justice in a vast, diverse, and complex country like India. Speaking at the international symposium on ‘The Role of Technology to Improve Access to Justice’ at the University of Cambridge, CJI Gavai, however, said that technology must enhance the judicial functions and cannot be allowed to replace the decision making process.

“The path forward demands adherence to fundamental principles. Technology must enhance rather than replace judicial functions, particularly reasoned decision-making and individual case assessment. We must ensure that automated systems support rather than supplant judicial judgment,” the CJI said.

“No revolution in the justice delivery mechanism can come without policy interventions. The governance frameworks that ensure human oversight, algorithmic transparency, and accountability for technology-mediated decisions should be developed,” he said. The CJI laid out a comprehensive vision for a more inclusive and responsive legal system, underpinned by digital innovation. “Access to justice represents the backbone of any fair and equitable legal system. It ensures that all individuals, regardless of their socioeconomic status, geographic location, or personal circumstances, can effectively participate in and benefit from legal processes,” he said.

He said in a country where more than two-thirds of the population lives in rural areas and over 121 languages are spoken as mother tongues, ensuring equitable access to the courts is both a constitutional obligation and a moral imperative.