CJI digitally lunched e-souvenir "Nurturing the future of the Judiciary" marking the legacy of Chhattisgarh State Judicial Academy

Raipur: The High Court of Chhattisgarh organized a dignified felicitation ceremony today, 22 February 2026, at Hotel Babylon Capital, Raipur, in honour of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Surya Kant.

The ceremony was graced by Hon’ble Mr. Justice P. S. Narasimha and Hon’ble Mr. Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Judges of the Supreme Court of India, as Guests of Honour. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Ramesh Sinha, Chief Justice, High Court of Chhattisgarh, attended as Special Guest. All the Hon’ble Judges of the High Court of Chhattisgarh were also graciously present on the occasion.

The programme commenced with the formal welcome and felicitation of the esteemed dignitaries. Thereafter, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India digitally released the E-Souvenir 2026 of the Chhattisgarh State Judicial Academy, Titled "Nurturing the Future of the Judiciary,".

In his welcome address, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Ramesh Sinha, Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, while extending a warm welcome to Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Suryakant, stated that his deep commitment to constitutional values and judicial impartiality inspires the entire judicial community. His presence is a matter of pride and a source of inspiration for the judiciary of Chhattisgarh. The launch of E-Souvenir beautifully depicts the transformative Journey of the Chhattisgarh State Judicial Academy. This Academy has been a cornerstone for Judicial excellence in the state. From its humble beginnings to becoming a centre for modern legal training, its growth reflects our commitment to a strong and capable Judiciary. This E-Souvenir is not just a digital document, it is a chronicle of our dedication to Judicial education, the evolution of our infrastructure and our adaption to the digital age. The guidance and the insights received today from Hon’ble Chief Justice of India Lordship will undoubtedly shape the future course of Judicial training and reform in the Chhattisgarh. He also warmly welcomed Hon’ble Mr. Justice P. S. Narasimha and Hon’ble Mr. Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, acknowledging their commitment to the rule of law and Judicial excellence, and noting that Justice Mishra’s association with the High Court continues to inspire the local Bench and Bar.

In his address, Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Surya Kant observed that the Chhattisgarh High Court is among the youngest constitutional institutions in the Republic, expands its work and strengthens its institutional presence, it reflects not hierarchy, but fraternity within the constitutional family. Describing honours as moments of collective pride, His Lordship stated that such occasions allow institutions to understand one another more deeply. They are opportunities not only for gratitude, but also for reflection.

Referring to the history of Chhattisgarh, Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Surya Kant noted that Chhattisgarh State is often described as a microcosm of India’s diversity. He explained that the name “Chhattisgarh” is traditionally understood to mean the “land of thirty-six forts.” These forts, he symbolically observed, were not merely defensive structures, but centres of governance, administration, and community life. They stood firm not only because of military strength, but because of the values they upheld.

Drawing a parallel, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Surya Kant stated that constitutional courts may be seen as the modern forts of democracy. They guard not territory, but rights; not physical boundaries, but constitutional limits on power. Though the High Court of Chhattisgarh is young in years, it has already established its own high standards and traditions.

His Lordship emphasized that each Judge must stand as a guardian in his or her own right — firm in principle, measured in conduct, and steadfast in protecting constitutional values. However, he cautioned that courts cannot afford to isolate themselves. The Chhattisgarh HighCourt must not turn into an ivory tower; its vision must extend to Bastar, Surguja, and every district where justice is sought.

The Hon’ble Chief Justice of India further stated that a Judicial Academy is not merely a training institution; it is the place where the future strength of the Judiciary is shaped. In a young High Court, the Academy plays a foundational role in embedding constitutional values and institutional culture at the earliest stage.

Concluding his address, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India acknowledged the geographical and infrastructural challenges faced by the State. He emphasized that Justice must not be denied due to distance or terrain. By remaining institutionally present and responsive across the State, the Judiciary can ensure that Justice reaches every citizen, regardless of geography.

The programme commenced with the welcome address delivered by Hon’ble Mr. Justice Ramesh Sinha, Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur, and concluded with a vote of thanks by Hon’ble Mr. Justice Sanjay K. Agrawal, Judge High Court Of Chhattisgarh. All the Hon’ble Judges of the High Court of Chhattisgarh, Hon’ble Sri Justice P. Sam Koshy, Judge Telangana High Court, Principle Secretary Law, Registrar General, Officers of the Registry, Director & Officers of the CSJA, Judicial Officers of District Raipur, and Staff of High Court of Chhattisgarh were also present on the occasion.