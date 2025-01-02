CJI chief guest at first Lokpal Day event on January 16

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna will be chief guest at the first Lokpal Day event on January 16, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

The Lokpal of India in its meeting held on March 14, 2024, resolved that January 16 every year will be observed as the “Lokpal Day”, it said.

“The first such commemoration of the Lokpal day is scheduled on January 16, 2025, in the auspicious presence of the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna as the chief guest at Zorawar auditorium, Manekshaw Centre,” read the Lokpal statement. The event would have CJI addressing the gathering on the role and functions of the ombudsman and the way forward besides the felicitation of attorney general.