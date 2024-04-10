CJI Chandrachud bids farewell to Justice Aniruddha Bose, calls him stellar judge

New Delhi: Calling Justice Aniruddha Bose a “stellar judge” and a classical Bengali ‘Bhadrolok’, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday bid his Supreme Court colleague farewell.



Justice Bose, who was elevated as a judge of the top court on May 24, 2019, is set to join as director of the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal.

“To bid farewell to our colleagues on the Bench is always a bittersweet task. The moment simultaneously serves as an occasion to look back at their historic tenures and also lament the void that they leave behind. Today marks yet another bittersweet moment,” Chandrachud said wishing Bose luck for his future endeavours.

Speaking at the farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Chandrachud said Bose’s contributions to the apex court, the Calcutta High Court and the Jharkhand High Court have left an indelible mark on the legal landscape.

“Justice Aniruddha Bose is a classical Bengali ‘Bhadrolok’ (gentleman). His disposition is that of a good listener and a true intellectual who never gets overtly judgmental. He is a voracious reader with an abiding interest in literature, history, politics, linguistics and the impact of theological philosophies on various world cultures and societies over the centuries,” the CJI said.

He added, “Justice Bose was not only a stellar judge, but before being elevated to the Calcutta High Court in 2004, he was also an outstanding lawyer. He has the unique experience of working at an intellectual property law firm prior to his elevation to the bench which gave him unique insights into this specialised field before commencing his journey as a judge.”