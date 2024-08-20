‘Civil War bogey after 30 yrs due to large demographic change’

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday claimed that India could face civil war after 30 years due to large-scale demographic change.



“Some people want to divide Hindus on caste lines so that they can achieve power using the British policy of ‘divide and rule. They are dividing the society”, Vijayavargiya, who holds the Urban Development and Housing portfolio in the Mohan Yadav Cabinet, alleged.

The senior BJP leader made these remarks while addressing a social harmony programme on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival in Indore.

“Social harmony is very important for the present time. I have recently been talking to a retired military officer, who is very active in social work. He has said that with how our country’s demography was changing, a civil war will start after 30 years. Such a situation may arise that you people will not be able to live”, Vijayvargiya said.

“We have to think and contemplate on this matter. We should work on how to strengthen the word Hindu,” said Vijayvargiya, the former BJP’s national general secretary.

Vijayvargiya further said that the Hindu society should be strengthened, describing Holi, Deepawali, Rakhi, Lord Parshuram and Maharana Pratap as belonging to all.

He said that Maharana Pratap fought the Mughals to protect the Hindu society, to make the country strong, the society has to unite and get free from the shackles of casteism.

Vijayvargiya and some BJP and RSS leaders participated in the event, ‘Samajik Samrasta Rakshabandhan Parv’, organised by a social organisation of Indore city, during which female sanitation workers tied Rakhis to them.