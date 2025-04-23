Civil society group blames BJP-RSS for Murshidabad riots

Kolkata: A civil society group on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, the RSS and their affiliated organisations, accusing them of systematically fomenting social unrest across Bengal, besides blaming them for the communal riots in Murshidabad district.

At a press conference held at the Kolkata Press Club, members of the civil society group “Desh Bachao Ganamancha” alleged that the Sangh Parivar is attempting to incite religious polarisation ahead of the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections and is using tools such as fake news, communal slogans and provocative visits to sensitive areas to stoke tensions.

Former Bengal labour minister and TMC leader Purnendu Bose, who presided over the meeting, held the BJP-RSS combine directly responsible for what he described as the deteriorating social and communal fabric of the state.

“It is clear that the BJP and RSS are not interested in governance or development. They are interested in riots and violence,” Bose said, adding that incidents in Murshidabad and Malda were part of a larger strategy to destabilise Bengal.

He also raised questions about cross-border infiltration, stating that despite heavy BSF presence, criminal elements were allegedly entering from Bangladesh to carry out acts of violence.

Bose asked: “What is the role of BSF? Who is accountable? Is the home ministry even aware?”

The civil society group made an appeal to the President of India to intervene in what it described as a coordinated assault on democratic institutions and social harmony.

The Bengal BJP, however, declined to attach much importance to the demands of the civil society group, dubbing it as a “frontal organisation of the TMC.”

At least three people were killed and over 274 arrested in connection with the violence that engulfed areas such as Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur in Murshidabad district.

Security has been tightened across the region, with Paramilitary Forces deployed alongside the state police to prevent further escalation.

The clashes broke out during protests against the Centre’s amendments to the Waqf Act, which, they allege, would centralise control over Muslim charitable properties and allow for their misuse.