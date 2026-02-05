Civil services exam rules part of evolving framework: Govt in LS

New Delhi: The civil services examination rules are part of an evolving framework and the government continuously undertakes reforms besides remedial measures to ensure a level playing field, Union minister Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.



Singh was responding to a query seeking details of any proposal under the government’s consideration to exempt aspirants from Ladakh from qualifying Indian language paper as part of civil services (main) examination.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages-- preliminary, main and interview-- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel, said that the Indian language paper is not compulsory for candidates hailing from the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

His response came on a question as to whether candidates from these six states are exempted from the qualifying language papers in the civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

Singh said that the examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in accordance with the civil services examination (CSE) rules notified by the Department of Personnel and Training.