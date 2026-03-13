Civil Aviation ministry ‘closely monitoring’ situation in West Asia

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and its impact on flights operating between India and several countries in the region, officials said on Thursday.



In view of the prevailing developments, Indian airlines have begun taking steps to gradually resume services to and from key destinations in West Asia. According to officials, flight services between India and Riyadh resumed on March 12.

On the first day of the resumption of services from Riyadh to India, three flights were scheduled to operate to Mumbai by Air India and IndiGo. In addition, Air India Express operated a flight from Riyadh to Kozhikode.

Official sources said that between February 28 and March 11, a total of 1,50,457 passengers travelled from Gulf countries to India amid the evolving situation in the region.

For March 12, Indian carriers have scheduled 57 flights from several West Asian destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Jeddah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh and Sharjah. However, officials said the operation of these flights will depend on operational feasibility and prevailing conditions.

The ministry said it is maintaining close coordination with airlines to ensure smooth passenger movement and minimise disruptions to travel plans. Authorities are also keeping a close watch on airfares to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable for travellers.

Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding flight schedules and travel arrangements.

Officials said the government is continuously reviewing the situation and will issue further updates as necessary to ensure safe and efficient air travel between India and the West Asian region.