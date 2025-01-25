Civic volunteer arrested in Manikchak on rape charge

Malda: The police have arrested a civic volunteer, Pankaj Mandal, on charges of raping a housewife. The accused was posted in Manikchak police station. Mandal has been remanded to judicial custody till February 7 by the court.

The victim housewife had visited the house of the accused under the area of Manikchak police station with stomach ailment to consult Mandal’s mother who is a shaman. In the absence of his mother and others in the house, Mandal allegedly took advantage of the situation and sexually assaulted the woman. The woman later filed a complaint with the police. Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter and produced the accused in the Malda Court on Friday. The accused refused to comment on the matter on his way to the court.