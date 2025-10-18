City targets Rs 3,000 crore concert economy with BookMyShow tie-up

New Delhi: In a historic move to position Delhi as the cultural and creative capital of India, the Delhi Government’s Department of Art, Culture & Tourism signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BookMyShow Live on Friday. The partnership aims to transform the capital into a global hub for live entertainment, boosting Delhi’s “concert economy” with an estimated contribution of Rs 3,000 crore over the next two years.

The announcement came on the eve of Travis Scott’s much-anticipated CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi’s biggest live concert yet. More than 3,400 security and police personnel have been deployed for the event, supported by a Unified Venue Operations Centre integrating police, fire, and medical teams for real-time safety management.

Minister for Art, Culture & Tourism Kapil Mishra said, “The Prime Minister has spoken about the ‘concert economy,’ and the MoU we have signed today is the first step toward making Delhi India’s cultural and creative hub. The city is transforming, and large-scale live events will redefine its identity.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta echoed the vision, saying, “Delhi will become the creative capital of the country, with new venues capable of hosting lakhs of spectators. We are working to make Delhi both event-friendly and world-ready.” MP Bansuri Swaraj noted India’s live entertainment is growing 15 per cent annually, with Delhi leading. BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani highlighted government-industry alignment, making world-class events possible and transforming Delhi’s entertainment scene.