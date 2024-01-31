City police constable shoots himself with service revolver inside his flat

Kolkata: A Kolkata Police constable committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver on Tuesday afternoon inside his flat in Parnasree area.



According to police, the constable, identified as Pulak Bepari (35) of Gopal Mishra Road area in Parnasree, was posted to the 1st Battalion but deputed to the Wireless Branch. Around 4 pm, his family members heard a gunshot from his room and subsequently found him lying with a bullet injury.

He was taken to Vidyasagar State General Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Later, police sent the body for autopsy.

Police are questioning his family members to find out the possible cause behind Bepari’s suicide.