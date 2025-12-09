‘Citizens have first right on resources than illegal immigrants’

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up its campaign against illegal immigrants, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealing to citizens to help ensure state resources are not misused by infiltrators. In a letter addressed to residents, he said that only legitimate citizens have the first right over public facilities and welfare schemes.

Citing a recent Supreme Court observation that the country cannot lay out a red carpet for infiltrators, the chief minister said such elements will not be accepted under any circumstances.

He stated that protecting social balance, strengthening law and order and ensuring the state’s security remain his administration’s top priorities.

The chief minister said a strict and decisive drive has begun against Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in Uttar Pradesh. Urban local bodies have been directed to identify suspected foreign nationals and prepare detailed lists. A document verification campaign is underway to detect infiltrators and shift them to detention centres for further legal action. Detention facilities are being set up in every division to facilitate this process, he added.

Yogi Adityanath urged people to be cautious while hiring domestic or commercial workers and verify their identity. He said that security is a collective responsibility and is the foundation of prosperity.

BJP state vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak backed the chief minister’s message, saying the government is committed to safeguarding the interests of citizens. He said that no one will be allowed to threaten the state’s security or drain resources meant for its own people.

However, Opposition leaders have criticised the campaign, alleging it is being used to target a specific community.