Citizens hail Hry CM for ‘Samadhan Shivirs'

Chandigarh: On the second day, a large number of people benefited from the ‘Samadhan Shivirs’ started for the resolution of people's problems on the directions of Haryana Chief Minister

Nayab Singh Saini.

On his orders, officials of the local bodies were present at the camps from 9 to 11 am to help the people. The people who benefited from these camps praised the initiative of the government. On Day 2, 573 people reached the Samadhan Shivirs with their problems in all 22 districts of the state. Out of these, 161 problems were resolved on the spot.

Signature Solera resident Nitin Garg, who reached a camp organised in Gurugram with a complaint regarding a property tax data correction, got relief within a few seconds.

He thanked the CM and MC officers. Vijay Kumar Gupta of Karnal reached the camp to get his name updated on two different property IDs.