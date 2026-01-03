CISF’s Women Band felicitated at 26th All India Police Band Competition

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday felicitated its Women Band for an unprecedented achievement at the 26th All India Police Band Competition, marking a proud moment in the Force’s ceremonial and cultural journey. The felicitation ceremony was held at CISF Headquarters on January 2, 2026, where Director General Praveer Ranjan honoured the contingent in the presence of senior officers from Force Headquarters and Delhi-based CISF units.

The CISF Women Band delivered a stellar performance at the national-level competition held in Secunderabad from December 16 to 20, 2025.

Demonstrating exceptional discipline, musical precision and professional excellence, the contingent secured the Gold Medal in the Women Brass Band category. In addition, the team won the Overall Best Women Contingent Award, while L/CT Lydia Chingbiaksiam was adjudged Best Band Conductor (Band Master), earning individual national recognition.

Notably, only a handful of forces in the country have dedicated women brass bands, making the achievement even more significant.

The award-winning contingent comprised one Band Master, 33 main band personnel and two reserve members. The team was led by Bhawna Yadav, Assistant Commandant (DMRC), who served as Team Manager.

The band was trained and coached by ASI Arun Chettri, with support from six instructors who played a crucial role in honing the musical and ceremonial standards of the group.

The journey of the CISF Women Band is a testament to determination and institutional vision. Conceptualised in September 2023, the band was formed by recruiting women constables through the General Duty entry, many of whom had no prior musical background.

Under the mentorship of veteran military music mentor Major (Retd.) Nazeer Hussain and the leadership of Saroj Kant Mallick, then DIG, SSG, the personnel underwent rigorous musical training, mental conditioning and disciplined rehearsals. Within a limited timeframe, the contingent evolved into a professional brass band, defying conventional expectations.

Since its inception, the CISF Women Band has carved a distinct national presence. The contingent participated in the Republic Day Parade 2024, CISF Day Parades of 2024 and 2025, and made history by becoming the

first-ever women band contingent to perform at the Beating Retreat Ceremony 2025.