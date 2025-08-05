CISF’s sanctioned strength raised to 2.2L

NEW DELHI: In a significant move to bolster industrial and critical infrastructure security in line with India’s rapidly growing economy, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a major expansion of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), increasing its sanctioned strength from 1.62 lakh to 2.2 lakh personnel.

This strategic expansion comes amidst rapid economic growth, particularly in sectors such as aviation, ports, thermal and nuclear power plants, and hydropower installations.

CISF deployment will now be extended to these key areas, as well as sensitive locations like prisons in Jammu & Kashmir and new industrial hubs emerging in former left-wing extremism-affected regions such as Chhattisgarh.

To meet this target, approximately 14,000 personnel will be inducted annually over the next five years.

The initiative aims not only to modernise and energise the force but also to enhance the representation of women, in line with CISF’s pro-women policies.

In 2024, 13,230 personnel were recruited, and the process to induct 24,098 in 2025 is underway.

The expanded strength will also enable the creation of an additional battalion, boosting the force’s capacity for internal security, contingency response, and emergency

operations.

Over the past year, CISF has added seven new units to its Security Wing, covering high-profile sites such as the Parliament House Complex, Ayodhya Airport, NTPC’s coal mining project in Hazaribagh, ICMR-National Institute of Virology in Pune, Buxar and Jawahar Thermal Power Projects, and the Beas Satluj Link Project in Mandi.

Two additional units were established in the Fire Wing at the Parliament House and Jawahar Thermal facility in Etah.