CISF’s millet intake crosses 30% milestone

NEW DELHI: In a milestone success under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ ‘Anna’ programme, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has crossed the 30 per cent mark for millet intake at all its 434 units and establishments across the country.

The groundwork for this change was prepared when the United Nations announced 2023 to be the International Year of Millets, an initiative led by India. Following this momentum, the MHA, in May 2023, instructed all CAPFs to incorporate millets in jawans’ daily diet, having a specific goal to achieve a 30 percent stake by the 2024–25 financial year.

CISF’s impressive advancement has been spurred by ongoing education, grassroots mobilisation, and innovation in its units. Staff were made aware of the merits of millets by frequent briefings, meetings, and Sainik Sammelans, while welfare programmes carried the message to family members, encouraging household-level intake of millet-based meals. Governmental events came to incorporate millet-based foods, serving to normalise and popularise their consumption.

An initiative that significantly contributed to this success was the launch of “Anna Sarathi”, a recipe booklet that compiled a range of millet-based dishes, personal health stories, feedback from cooks, and field experiences. The booklet, also available digitally, became a guiding resource for both CISF personnel and their families. Simultaneously, all CISF cooks were trained in preparing diverse millet meals. The Force organised more than 1,100 workshops and seminars, as well as talks by medical professionals and nutritionists, to make people aware and remove myths regarding millets.