CISF trains 380 firefighters in 150 cities under National Fire Safety Initiative

NEW DELHI: In a significant step towards creating a disaster-resilient India, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been able to train 380 firefighters from 150 cities from 22 states and union territories under its current national fire training program.

The CISF, India’s sole Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to have a specialist fire wing, kicked off the initiative on the orders of a directive issued by the Union Home minister on CISF Raising Day in 2023. The minister had exhorted the force to provide its firefighting services to 100 Indian cities—a target now comfortably exceeded.

The training programme is led by the CISF’s noted Fire Service Training Institute (FSTI) in Hyderabad. In 2023–24, the institute organised 11 intensive training batches that trained 274 officers from 113 cities in advanced firefighting and disaster management techniques. This activity has carried over into 2025, as four more batches have been completed so far, training 106 firefighters from 46 cities from 10 states. A fifth batch will commence on August 25, 2025.

Developed in consultation with subject matter specialists, the CISF training syllabus emphasises new-age firefighting mechanisms, urban search and rescue, and readiness for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) emergencies. Particular emphasis is placed on firefighting in high-density urban areas and hazardous industrial setups.

A CISF official highlighted the significance of this programme, stating, “As the sole CAPF with a specialised Fire Wing, the CISF is best placed to upgrade the technical competency of India’s firefighting personnel. Our courses are specifically designed to meet contemporary challenges and respond to the highest international fire safety standards.”

The FSTI building itself is a cutting-edge training centre that not only serves CISF personnel but also those of other national and international organisations. Its role in imparting fire safety education further reinforces CISF’s reputation as a frontrunner in emergency preparedness.